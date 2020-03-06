|
|
TUSCALOOSA - John Linwood Dixon, age 93, passed away on February 28, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Stiles Sedberry Dixon and Vida Dickinson Dixon of Fayetteville, N.C.; his brothers, Charles McKim, Arthur and Stiles Sedberry Dixon; and his first wife, Dorothy Mark Dixon.
Left to grieve him are his wife of forty-seven years, Ruth Creamer Dixon; his son, Dr. John Linwood Dixon (Joan) of Mobile, Ala.; his daughter, Dr. Susan Dixon McCammon (Tom) of Birmingham, Ala., and his daughter, Jan Davis Mize (John) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; five grandchildren, Matthew Parker Dixon, Leighton McMillan Dixon (Kim) and Alice Dixon Weston (Scott) all of New Orleans, La., Jennifer Mize Sherrill (Andy) of Prattville, Ala., Henry Holman Mize (Mary Beth Bagwell) of Birmingham, Ala., and four great-grandchildren, Deborah Margaret "Maggie" Dixon, Gaines McMillan Dixon, Virginia Louise Weston and John Griffin Sherrill.
John was born in Fayetteville, N.C. on September 15, 1926. He grew up in Tucson, Ariz. and Wilmington, N.C. He joined the Navy in 1944 and served through the end of World War II on a minesweeper. He attended Brown University and Stevens Institute of Technology, graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was later awarded an honorary Master of Mechanical Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology. He worked at Downingtown Ironworks in Exton, Pa. for ten years before moving to Tuscaloosa, Ala. in 1964 to open Southern Heat Exchanger, Incorporated with his friend and partner, Edwin C. Ashton. Southern Heat Exchanger, Inc. is now the largest designer and manufacturer of heat exchangers in the world.
John was an avid reader and a lifelong learner. After he retired from Southern Heat, he attended the University of Alabama where he studied photography and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts. He continued to enroll every semester in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at University of Alabama (OLLI) where he particularly enjoyed the courses in photography, history and science.
He has been a steady presence and leader in the Presbyterian Church. He joined Covenant Presbyterian Church when he arrived in Tuscaloosa and served as an Elder. He was a founding member of Grace Presbyterian Church, the new congregation formed by the merger of Covenant Presbyterian Church and University Presbyterian Church. He chaired several working committees that have helped unify and strengthen the church, and is remembered for his calm, logical temperament and his compassion.
He was one of the first volunteers for Hospice of West Alabama and continued to deliver Meals on Wheels every month. He volunteered as a docent at the former Westervelt-Warner Museum of American Art and he served on the board of the Girl Scouts of America. He was a quiet man of strong faith and provided anonymous support for many people and institutions.
He and Ruth loved sailing and they gardened at home and traveled widely. They rejoiced in bringing their family together.
The memorial service will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please support Grace Presbyterian Church, Hospice of West Alabama and the Good Samaritan Clinic.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 6, 2020