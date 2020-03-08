|
|
TUSCALOOSA – John M. Burns, age 74, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died March 6, 2020. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Forest Lake United Methodist Church with Dr. Kevin Thomas and Melody Traylor officiating. Burial will follow in Half Acre Community Church Cemetery with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Raye Brown Burns and parents, John Henry Burns and Florence Bethena Smith Burns.
Survivors include daughters, Coneta Burns Guinn (Bruce) of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Tammy Burns Barkley (Chuck) of Fairhope, Ala.; son-in-love, Tim Morton of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and dearest friend, Anne Massey; sisters, Elaine Sessions (Al) of Mobile, Ala., Angie Lee (Vaughan) of Mobile, Ala., and Becky Chappelle (Ronnie) of Addison, Ala.; brother, Eben Burns (Pam) of Ellijay, Ga.; grandchildren, Daniel Morton (Ana) of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Savannah Morton (Dustin Boles) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; John Ross Morton (Destin) of Guntersville, Ala., Meredith Guinn Lesley (Justin) of Norfolk, Va., Natalie Guinn of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Nicole Guinn Whittington (Dustin) of Demopolis, Ala., Jordan Shaw of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Joshua Shaw (Jessica) of Helena, Ala., Tanner Barkley of Fairhope, Ala., and Brittany Barkley of Lafayette, La.; and great-grandchildren, Dani, Mariana, Braxton, Joshua, Cadie, Rachael, Sam, Asher and Willow.
John Burns lived a life that speaks for itself. Our prayer is that we can learn to love and give to others with the selflessness and open heart that he had for all people. If you crossed paths with John Burns, you were indeed loved by a pure heart.
Pallbearers will be Rick Jordan, Bruce Guinn, Daniel Morton, John Ross Morton, Jordan Shaw, Josh Shaw, Greg Burns and Dustin Boles.
Honorary pallbearers are John Thurber, Tim Morton, Fred Brown, Fred Allman, JB White, Eben Burns, Al Sessions, Vaughan Lee, Ken Wilbur, Chuck Barkley and Ronnie Chappelle.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Condolences may be offered at www.heritagechapeltuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 8, 2020