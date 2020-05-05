|
|
TUSCALOOSA - John Oliver Livingston, Jr., 77, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his residence. There will be a graveside service held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 2 p.m., from Memory Hill Gardens, with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity provider, in charge of arrangements.
John O. Livingston, Jr., was born February 19, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland. He is an alumnus of Maryville College, Maryville, Tenn., the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and Troy University. He was retired from the banking industry, after serving in several capacities working in several banks in the Montgomery and Selma area. Mr. Livingston served in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was an avid baseball fan, particularly of the Baltimore Orioles. He relished in playing the game of baseball. He was a stamp collector and a baseball card collector. Everyone who knew John knew he was a "good" man. Well-grounded in his Christian faith, he was open minded but always stood firm in his staunch values. He not only believed God's word, but he practiced it, in every aspect of his life as he exemplified "…thou shalt love thy God with all thine heart and all thy soul and with all thy might…"
John is survived by his wife of 38 years Margaret Traweek Livingston; one son Matthew Sterner Livingston; two brothers Jay Livingston and Jeff Livingston and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 5, 2020