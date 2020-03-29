|
TUSCALOOSA - Beloved physician Dr. John P. Buckley "slipped the surly bonds of earth" on Sunday morning, March 22, 2020. A private bedside service was held by his wife, Susan Clayton Buckley, and their friend, Leonette Walker Slay.
In the true spirit of the oath that guided Dr. Buckley's life - First Do No Harm - the family will gather at a later, safer time with those who wish to honor him and to remember the amazing impact he had on thousands of lives.
At that special time, memories and accomplishments can be shared with his children Victoria Curran and Jeff Buckley, their spouses Dan and Scarlet, their mother, Judy Buckley, the wonderful grandchildren William, Kate, Oliver, and Alex; his brother, Jim and wife Barb; and his sister-in-law, Merry Abney; and family.
Cherished employees, patients, friends and colleagues know personally of Dr. Buckley's 43 years of medical practice at UOC, founded with partner Dr. Chet Boston whom he met while training at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Fewer know of his service at Keesler Air Force Base where he treated not only active and retired service members and their families, but also prisoners of war returning from Vietnam.
A Renaissance Man in the true sense of the word, he applied his unparalleled intellect to the pursuit of myriad hobbies and interests. He questioned everything and everyone.
His home, both habitat and hobby, literally evolved over the years through the patience and extraordinary talent of builder Marshall Presnall. Surrounded by beauty, inside and out, he listened to opera and bluegrass, played banjos that he crafted himself, enjoyed The Waysider's biscuits and bacon, and read and read and read.
ONLY a lifelong participant could properly address his everlasting fascination with cars and engines and the resulting conversations with polite officials along many highways.
ONLY his astonished observers could describe how he built, crashed and rebuilt countless remote-control helicopters, always maneuvering them in an upside-down position.
ONLY his mentor could describe his absolute joy when flying floatplanes, gliders, open cockpit biplanes or stunt planes.
ONLY the awesome team at VanDam Custom Boats in Boyne City, Michigan could describe an incredible and heartwarming collaboration of 17 years.
ONLY his wife of 35 years could chronicle his endless schemes - whether she participated, supported or completely overlooked them.
Dr. John P. Buckley survived childhood polio and persevered, living long and well, benefitting in body and soul from the expertise of so very many, nourished throughout by lovingly presented fare that he could not only enjoy, more importantly, discuss in his own inimitable words!
