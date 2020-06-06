NORTHPORT - John Patton Beams, age 94, of Northport died on June 4, 2020 at home with his family. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Lakewood Baptist Church with Reverends Jerry Montgomery, Ben Corley, Clay Beams and Steve King officiating. Burial will follow at Arbor Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Magnolia North Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be an hour prior to service (1 p.m.).

He was preceded in death by his precious wife, Vida Beams; parents, Claude and Mamie Beams; brother, Charles Beams; sisters, Ettalene Parker and Loona Mae Hall; and great-grandson, John Wesley Baxter.

Survivors include his children, Jimmy Beams (Cindy), Jerry Beams (Barbara), Charles Beams, Kenny Beams (Gloria), Dexter Beams (Nita) and Tricia Lee (Steve); brothers, Rueben Beams (Kathleen) and Leander Beams; sister, Ina Barbee Smith; 17 grandchildren, Tammy Thomas, Tina Jones, Tara Baxter, Clay Beams, Marcie Lemley, Jason Beams, Jonathan Beams, Jennifer Pinion, Heath Beams, Crystal Alexander, Amanda Teasley, Donnie Beams, Traci Sisk, Tiffany Stehr, Tamara Beams, Shannon Gillihan, Lauren Lee and Cole Lee; 28 great- grandchildren, Brad Davis, Jake Thomas, Alyson Jones, Will Jones, Abigail Jones, Anna Kate Baxter, Isabelle Beams, John Clay Beams, Patton Beams, Warren Beams, Caitlin Lemley, Callie Lemley, Jase Beams, John Weston Beams, Erica Stephens, Zachary Mills, Heather Beams, Hunter Beams, Veronica Beams, Valerie Harris, Hooper Teasley, Myka Beams, Makenna Beams, Layla Sisk, Maggie Sisk, Adeline Stehr and Kinley Gillihan; two great-great-grandchildren, Natalie Smith and Emmett Stephens; and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

Dad was a loving husband to our mom for 63 years. He was a wonderful, humble and kind Father and Paw Paw. He served in WWII in the infantry division, where he was severely burned in Italy and earned a Bronze Star Metal for heroic achievement while serving our country. He worked for the Gulf State Paper Company for ten years and retired as Master Carpenter after using his skills and talents to perform any carpentry task that was asked of him; there wasn't anything he could not do. He served as a deacon at Arbor Springs Baptist Church and a member of Lakewood Baptist Church for many years. He exemplified what a Christian man should be. John Patton Beams will be remembered for his selfless giving, his kind heart, his sweet smile and sense of humor that kept us all laughing. He has left a legacy for his family that will continue to pass from generation to generation. Proverbs 13:22: "A good man leaves an inheritance to his children's children."

Pallbearers will be Jason Beams, Jonathan Beams, Heath Beams, Donnie Beams, Clay Beams, Cole Lee and Justin Sisk.

Honorary pallbearers are members of Lakewood Baptist Church, Arbor Springs Baptist Church, VA staff members, Comfort Care Hospice staff members and a special caregiver, Ms. Geneva Custard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama and Comfort Care Hospice in memory of John Patton Beams.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store