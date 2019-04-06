|
|
ALICEVILLE – John Reeder "Jack" Marine, age 86, of Aliceville, Ala., died April 4, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Dogwood Chapel with Rev. Dennis Avery officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at Dogwood Chapel, 200 5th St. NE in Aliceville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Kimbrell Marine; daughter, Diane Marine Drain; son-in-law, David Drain; brother, Charlie Marine and his parents.
Survivors include daughter, Sandra Marine Junkin and husband, Tony of Gordo, Ala.; son, Reed Marine and wife, Lynne of Aliceville, Ala.; brother, Clyde Marine of Aliceville, Ala.; sister, Lucille Johnston of Ralph, Ala.; five grandchildren, Lee Drain, Scott Junkin (Brandy), Kristi Junkin Pate (Josh), Lindsey Marine Smith (Josh) and Caleb Marine (Taylor); and 14 great-grandchildren, Anna Junkin, Wyatt Pate, William Pate, West Pate, Grace Junkin, Cade Junkin, Ty Junkin, Maddie Smith, Lillian Smith, Reed Smith, John Sawyer Marine, Charley Drain, Josey Drain and Rylie Drain.
Jack was born June 1, 1932 in Macon, Mississippi to the late Clyde Marine and Maude Hendrix Marine. He was a self-employed businessman and spent his life in the coal, sand and gravel and manufacturing businesses. Jack was a member of the Victorious Life Church in Fosters, Ala. and completed multiple mission trips to Russia, Haiti and Mexico.
Pallbearers will be Lee Drain, Scott Junkin, Caleb Marine, Josh Pate, Josh Smith, Cade Junkin, Wyatt Pate and Ty Junkin.
Honorary pallbearers are Joe Powell, Willie Billups, Dorothy and Jay Thomas, Gay Steele, Dorothy Windham and members of Victorious Life Church of Fosters.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Gideons International, Pickens County Camp, P.O. Box 287, Carrollton, AL 35447.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 6, 2019