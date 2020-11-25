John Robert Austin

Tuscaloosa - John Robert Austin, 79, of Tuscaloosa, passed away on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama after a brief battle with cancer. Graveside services will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park on Sunday November 30, at 1:30pm for family and close friends, with Jerry Lake and Joe Kines officiating, followed by a visitation open to all at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 pm. COVID restrictions will be in effect at the visitation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store