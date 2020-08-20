HOLT - After a decline in health our daddy, John Robert Snyder, Sr., passed away at home surrounded by his three children. He was blessed with 87 years of life. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Rev. Rick Mitchell officiating and burial to follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart of 59 years, Mary Earl Snyder; brother, Eugene Snyder; and sister, Maurine Flora.Survivors include two sons, John Robert "Bobby" Snyder (Sonya), Barry Snyder (Christy); daughter, Linda Clark (Tony), seven grandchildren, Bradley Clark (Bethy), Johnathan Snyder (Carmen), Jared Snyder, Sarah Snyder, Casey Hunter, Anna Clark and Allison Thomason (Jesse); five great-grandchildren; and nephews, Jim Flora and Billy Snyder.Pallbearers will be Bradley Clark, Johnathan Snyder, Jared Snyder, Tommy Colvin, Mark Lawrence, Steve Cockrell, Jesse Thomason and Billy Snyder.Honorary pallbearers are former Holt Little League Football players and coaches, former employees of Empire Coke Company, Holt High School graduating class of 1952, and friends of the Holt community.Robert was born November 21, 1932 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to Lewis and Ida Snyder. He graduated from Holt High School in 1952. While in high school he worked at Central Foundry in Holt. In June of 1953, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Earl, and served in the United States Army from 1954-1956. He came home from the Army and began working at Empire Coke Company as a welder and retired after 48 years of service.Some of daddy's best years were spent as a volunteer coach with the Holt Little League Football program and member of the Holt High School chain crew for more than two decades. He was a Christian and a man of integrity. He was hardworking and a talented craftsman. He deeply loved his family and was extremely loyal to them and to his many friends.