John S. "Johnny" Park Jr.
KNOXVILLE - John "Johnny" S. Park, Jr., age 71, of Knoxville, Ala., passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. There will be a graveside service Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Levy Corey officiating and Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Shephard and Ruth Park; and sister-in-law, Sandra Park.
Mr. Park is survived by his wife, Mary Park; daughter, Mary Ryan (Richard); son, John White (Paloma); brother, Robert Park, Sr.; mother-in-law, Janie Stickney; grandchildren, Makenzie Lynn Gray, Caden Michael Gray, Colton Benjamin Gray, Ella Gwendolyn Ryan, Layla Grace White, Elijah Samuel White, Olivia Noelle White and Isaac Harbor White; and nieces and nephews, Audra Browder, Rob Park (Sharon) and Pamela Park.
Honorary pallbearers are Robert "Bobby" Park, Sr., Victor Lawrence, friends and neighbors of the Ralph and Knoxville Communities.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery
Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home - Fayette
707 North Temple
Fayette, AL 35555
205-932-6702
August 4, 2020
Mary Howze I am so sorry to hear of Johnny’s passing. We have been so out of touch with all this going on. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
My love always,
Virginia
Virginia Taylor
Friend
