KNOXVILLE - John "Johnny" S. Park, Jr., age 71, of Knoxville, Ala., passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. There will be a graveside service Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Levy Corey officiating and Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home directing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Shephard and Ruth Park; and sister-in-law, Sandra Park.

Mr. Park is survived by his wife, Mary Park; daughter, Mary Ryan (Richard); son, John White (Paloma); brother, Robert Park, Sr.; mother-in-law, Janie Stickney; grandchildren, Makenzie Lynn Gray, Caden Michael Gray, Colton Benjamin Gray, Ella Gwendolyn Ryan, Layla Grace White, Elijah Samuel White, Olivia Noelle White and Isaac Harbor White; and nieces and nephews, Audra Browder, Rob Park (Sharon) and Pamela Park.

Honorary pallbearers are Robert "Bobby" Park, Sr., Victor Lawrence, friends and neighbors of the Ralph and Knoxville Communities.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store