TUSCALOOSA - John Singleton Pradat, Sr., age 91, passed away on July 27, 2019.
He was born on December 22, 1927 in Birmingham, Alabama to Joseph E. and Susie P Pradat. John grew up in West End and graduated from West End High School where he won 11 varsity letters and the University of Alabama in 1949 were he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He married Laura Parker on September 9, 1950. After spending the early years of their marriage in Charleston, South Carolina, Laura and John moved to Tuscaloosa in 1953 and it has been their home.
The Pradat family joined Christ Episcopal Church in 1953 and it has been their church home and church family ever since that time. John served three terms on the Vestry of the church and on the committee that recommended our present rector.
John was in the banking business for over 50 years. First at City National in Tuscaloosa; then at The First National Bank of Tuscaloosa for 25 years until he retired in 1992. Not able to sit around, he then went to work for the Bank of Tuscaloosa where he worked for another 19 years. His proudest accomplishment in is his banking career is the number of people who he helped get started that have been very successful.
John was very aware of performing civic duties and helping others. He began volunteering for the United Way and worked for 28 years with the organization. John was the Chairman of the United Way drive in 1981 and 1982 and he was honored as their volunteer of the year in 1983. He was a member of the Rotary Club for 34 years and served as its president. He was a founding member of the Tuscaloosa Tip Off Club and the Black Bear Booster Club and served as President of both organizations. John served on the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club.
John was a truly wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 64 years, Laura P. Pradat; his parents, Joseph E. and Susie P. Pradat; his sisters, Teresa Pradat, Sue Simpson and Margaret Marshall; his brothers, Edward H. Pradat and Rev. Ray Pradat; his daughter, Elizabeth Pearce Pradat; and his grandson, Edward Hopkins Pradat, II.
He is survived by his son, Edward H. Pradat; his son, John Singleton Pradat, Jr. and his wife Lisa; and his beloved grandchildren, John Singleton Pradat, III and his wife Kelly; Joseph Clarke Pradat and his wife Dallas; and Joseph Edward Pradat; and his great-granddaughter, Parker Elizabeth Pradat.
A very special thank you from the family to Ann Hagler, Dr. Bettie Anne Cleino and Jamison Hubbard.
There will be a family graveside service followed by a celebration of life service which will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Christ Episcopal Church with the Rev. David Meginniss and the Rev. Dr. Catherine Collier presiding. The family will receive friends immediately after the service in Randall Hall.
Pallbearers will be Alex Gatewood, Doug Hollyhand, Bill Pradat, Chass Horton, Scott Phelps, Bob Shaw, Dolan Davis and Tommy Hester.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 605 Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35401 or the John & Laura Pradat Scholarship at the University of Alabama c/o The Office of Advancement Services, P.O. Box 870101, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35487-0101.
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider is handling all arrangements.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 30, 2019