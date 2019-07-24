Home

John Straub


1932 - 2019
COTTONWOOD, ARIZ. - John Straub passed to his maker on July 19, 2019.
Born 1932 in Akron, Ohio, he attended Auburn University, married, and served in the Army in Germany helping with USO shows. John was a photographer first for Gulf States Paper, then owning "Images Plus" Photo & Trophy Shop for 36 years with his wife and son. As a master photographer, he was voted president of Mississippi/Alabama Professional Association. He and his wife, Wini, and son, James, retired to Cottonwood in 2013.
He is survived by daughter, Barbara Wofford; son, James; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be Friday, July 26, 2019, at All Souls Cemetery in Cottonwood, Ariz.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 24, 2019
