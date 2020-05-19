Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Fayette Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for John Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Thomas Griffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Thomas Griffin Obituary
NORTHPORT - John Thomas Griffin, age 81, of Northport, Ala., passed away May 17, 2020 at Forest Manor Nursing Home. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Fayette Memorial Gardens with Dr. John Kearns officiating and Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Lowell Griffin and Thelma Magnolia Ford Griffin; wife, Joyce Griffin; and grandsons, Eric Darwin Ellison and John Brandon Griffin.
Survivors include his daughters, Janet Susan Conners and Jill Stephanie Moore; son, John Christopher Griffin; and sister, Martha Griffin Ball; grandchildren, Brittany Christine Griffin, Jessica Ellison Smith (Braxton) and Julie Elizabeth Moore; and several nieces and nephews.
He was born and raised in Fayette County and attended Fayette County High School. He joined and was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force. He went on to work at Cape Canaveral in Titusville, Fla., with NASA Space Center. He moved to Tuscaloosa and worked with Bagby Elevator Company for 28 years, retiring in 2001. He thoroughly enjoyed life and went on to obtain his pilot's license.
Pallbearers will be Braxton Smith, Matt Harbison, and Wesley Griffin.
Honorary pallbearers are employees of Bagby Elevator Co., West Alabama Hospice, Dr. Leonard Jones and office staff, and Four Winds neighbors.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Download Now