NORTHPORT - John Thomas Griffin, age 81, of Northport, Ala., passed away May 17, 2020 at Forest Manor Nursing Home. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Fayette Memorial Gardens with Dr. John Kearns officiating and Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Lowell Griffin and Thelma Magnolia Ford Griffin; wife, Joyce Griffin; and grandsons, Eric Darwin Ellison and John Brandon Griffin.
Survivors include his daughters, Janet Susan Conners and Jill Stephanie Moore; son, John Christopher Griffin; and sister, Martha Griffin Ball; grandchildren, Brittany Christine Griffin, Jessica Ellison Smith (Braxton) and Julie Elizabeth Moore; and several nieces and nephews.
He was born and raised in Fayette County and attended Fayette County High School. He joined and was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force. He went on to work at Cape Canaveral in Titusville, Fla., with NASA Space Center. He moved to Tuscaloosa and worked with Bagby Elevator Company for 28 years, retiring in 2001. He thoroughly enjoyed life and went on to obtain his pilot's license.
Pallbearers will be Braxton Smith, Matt Harbison, and Wesley Griffin.
Honorary pallbearers are employees of Bagby Elevator Co., West Alabama Hospice, Dr. Leonard Jones and office staff, and Four Winds neighbors.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 19, 2020