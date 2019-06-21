Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
John Thomas Taylor Obituary
COTTONDALE – John Thomas Taylor, age 82, of Cottondale, Ala., died June 20, 2019, at Heritage Healthcare. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Jerry Koster officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Doshie and Andrew Taylor; wives, Ruth Taylor and Shelli Taylor; five brothers; three sisters; and one stepchild, Linda Englebert.
Survivors include wife, Christine Taylor; daughter, Cissy Sullivan; son, Johnny Taylor (Sara); four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five stepchildren; several step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
John owned and operated Taylor's Automotive since 1972 and everyone knew him as "Big John."
In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 21, 2019
