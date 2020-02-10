|
|
TUSCALOOSA – John Walter Lewis, age 83, died February 2, 2020, at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at St. Peter AME Zion Church with Pastor Jeffrey Cammon officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be Monday, February 10, 2020 from 12 noon – 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 10, 2020