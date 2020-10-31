1/
John Wayne Cargile
John Wayne Cargile
Vance - John Wayne Cargile, age 79, of Vance, AL, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at his residence. A graveside service and burial will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Union Cemetery in Vance. Rev. Jack Clary will be officiating. Visitation will be held Monday at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel from 11:00 A.M. until 12:30 P.M.
John was preceded in death by his father, John Thomas Cargile; mother, Ruth Louise Cargile (Handley); brother, Clark Dale Cargile; and Grandson, Jonathon Blake Cargile.
He is survived by his wife, Edna Myrick Cargile, of Vance, AL; daughter, Debi Cargile Price, of Vance, AL; son, Michael Wayne Cargile, of Vance, AL; brother, Gregory Keith Cargile; 3 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.
John was born May 14, 1941, in Caledonia, Mississippi. He was raised in Adamsville, Alabama and lived in Vance, Alabama, for fifty-five years. He served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1962. He enjoyed woodworking, gun repair, hunting, genealogy, fishing, and singing with his friends and family. John attended Evergreen Baptist Church.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
