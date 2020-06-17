John Wells, Jr.
TUSCALOOSA - The Rollins' Family and Staff of Rollins' Mortuary announce with deepest sympathy the passing of Mr. John Wells, Jr., age 92, on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Tuscaloosa. Graveside services for Mr. John Wells, Jr. will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Washington Temple C. O. G. I. C. Cemetery, Ralph. Elder Terry Ball will officiate with Rollins' Mortuary directing. Public viewing will be held today, June 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Viewing
11:00 - 05:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
JUN
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Washington Temple C. O. G. I. C. Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
