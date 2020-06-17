TUSCALOOSA - The Rollins' Family and Staff of Rollins' Mortuary announce with deepest sympathy the passing of Mr. John Wells, Jr., age 92, on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Tuscaloosa. Graveside services for Mr. John Wells, Jr. will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Washington Temple C. O. G. I. C. Cemetery, Ralph. Elder Terry Ball will officiate with Rollins' Mortuary directing. Public viewing will be held today, June 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.







