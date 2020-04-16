|
|
HOOVER - John Wesley Cantrell, Jr., age 86, of Hoover, Ala., passed away on April 12, 2020.
He was born on October 19, 1933 to John and Maggie Lee Cantrell in Hodges, Ala. He was a 1951 graduate of Holt High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala. John was dedicated to his country he served in the Air Force, and he spent time stationed in Japan while serving his country. John enjoyed a successful career with AT&T and retired after 38 years of service. He loved spending time with his family, and never passed up a chance to watch a good game of Alabama Football.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Maggie Lee Cantrell; sisters, Reginia House and Bobbie Epstein.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 62 years, Ona Cantrell; children, Carol Owens, Ronald Cantrell (Tracy), and Deborah Bammerlin; sister; Jerrie Kitchings; grandchildren, Mila Emerson, Adam Owens, Kelly Aguirre, David Cantrell, Jason Martin, John and Daniel Bammerlin; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will have a private graveside service honoring Mr. Cantrell.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 16, 2020