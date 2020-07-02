COTTONDALE - John William Pate, age 85, born January 10, 1935, went to be with the Lord on June 30, 2020. He was a wonderful provider for his family and a model of consistency for all.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sara Katherine Pate. They were married for 48 years. He was also preceded in death by his parents, William Harvey Pate and Sadie Bell Pate; his sister, Gladys Ruth Stallings and brother-in-law, Cecil Stallings.

He is survived by his daughters, Sheree Gibson(Ralph) and Sheila Hughett (Dave); and one son, Randy Pate (Penny); grandchildren, Erik Gibson (Lauren), James Hughett (Stefany), Leigh Garrison (Tyler), Leslie Filippo (Derrik), Stephen Hughett (Lyndsye), Katie Hinson (Drew) and Wesley Pate. He is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his Cottondale Baptist Church and Focus friends.

Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Memory Hill Gardens with Bro. Dan Arsenault officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.







