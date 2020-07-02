1/1
John William Pate
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COTTONDALE - John William Pate, age 85, born January 10, 1935, went to be with the Lord on June 30, 2020. He was a wonderful provider for his family and a model of consistency for all.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sara Katherine Pate. They were married for 48 years. He was also preceded in death by his parents, William Harvey Pate and Sadie Bell Pate; his sister, Gladys Ruth Stallings and brother-in-law, Cecil Stallings.
He is survived by his daughters, Sheree Gibson(Ralph) and Sheila Hughett (Dave); and one son, Randy Pate (Penny); grandchildren, Erik Gibson (Lauren), James Hughett (Stefany), Leigh Garrison (Tyler), Leslie Filippo (Derrik), Stephen Hughett (Lyndsye), Katie Hinson (Drew) and Wesley Pate. He is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his Cottondale Baptist Church and Focus friends.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Memory Hill Gardens with Bro. Dan Arsenault officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Memory Hill Gardens
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
2055531430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved