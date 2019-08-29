|
|
TUSCALOOSA - John William Scarbrough "Bill", age 91, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 27, 2019 in Hospice Care at Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Penny Ford and Rev. Alan Head officiating. Burial will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Military Honors and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ila Mae and Douglas Scarbrough; and his brother, Darnell Scarbrough.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy Ray Scarbrough; daughters, Mary Jane Scarbrough, Lisa Scarbrough Bruton (Kenneth) and Tina Scarbrough Patrick; grandchildren, Leslie Bruton Tate (Stephen), Ethan Bruton (Ella), Marina Patrick, Analisa Patrick Pujol (Alex), Ezra Patrick and Anna Bruton; and caregiver, Monique Lewis.
Bill was a special role model to each of his grandchildren who appreciated his life stories, humor, fun nature and generosity.
Bill was born in Jena, Ala. on March 12, 1928. He graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in 1946 and immediately joined the United States Marine Corp during World War II. After his honorable discharge, he began a career at Gulf States Paper Corporation, lasting almost 30 years. He and Dot were married in Cottonwood, Alabama in 1952. In 1954 he began his business known as The House Doctor "minor home repairs at reasonable prices." He continued working as The House Doctor for 60 years. Bill was known for his quality workmanship and problem-solving abilities. People often say they have many great memories of conversations with him and share his stories and down-home wisdom with others. Bill was truly a 'character' to be loved and remembered. He was respected for his good works, loyalty and honesty. Bill was known for his positive and pragmatic life views and for being a man of his word. Many lives were changed by his generosity and his desire to help others succeed. Bill was an actively involved member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was recognized for his decades of service in 2009. He served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees and was later given the title of Chairman Emeritus. He was also a member of Ducks Unlimited, Bassmasters, Green County Hunting Club, and Woodmen of the World.
Pallbearers will be Dolan Davis Jr., Jeremy Harrison, Jon McClellan, Brad O'Bryant, Andy Lee and Rusty Ward.
Honorary pallbearers will be Concord Sunday School.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Bill Scarbrough Maintenance Fund at Trinity United Methodist Church at 729 Paul W. Bryant Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
