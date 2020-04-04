|
LIVINGSTON - John William Snider slipped away quietly from this earthly life at home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
John was born on Friday, December 4, 1936, at the Northington Hospital in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. John was the first born child of Arlo J. and Elizabeth Bennis "Lizzie Bee" Smith Snider and grew up in Northport, Alabama.
John began serving the Sumter County community in 1959. During this time, he was a volunteer fireman and an auxiliary policeman for the City of Livingston as well as a member of the Sumter County Rescue Squad. In 1964, John was appointed Chief of Livingston Fire and Rescue where he served until 1983. He also worked at Gulf States Corporation in Demopolis beginning in 1967 until his retirement in 1999.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Carl Smith Snider.
John is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Alice Alexander Snider; and their three children: son, John W. Snider, Jr. "Billy" and his wife, Terri, of Northport; daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" and her husband, Tommy McDanal, of Alabaster, and, daughter, Alice, and her husband, Bob Walker, of Livingston. John is also survived by grandchildren, J.T. McDanal and his wife, Katye; Amy McDanal Zarzour and her husband, Bart; Katherine Snider Gettler and her husband, Jared; John Snider and his wife, Kacee; Samantha Walker Whorton and her husband, Wilson, and McKenzie Walker. Great-grandchildren are Payton and Pierce Zarzour, Tommy, Jude, and Luke McDanal, Bennett Snider and Raelynn Snipes. Other surviving family members are his sister, Bennis Thornhill and her family; his sister-in-law, Delora Snider and her family; and by his much loved cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at the Livingston Memorial Gardens on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Memorials may be made to the Livingston Fire and Ambulance Service or to a church of your choice.
