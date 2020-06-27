TUSCALOOSA - Johnie Hall Killingsworth, age 92, died on June 23, 2020 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Graveside services were held on June 26, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Pastor Stephen Stroud officiating. Heritage Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider directed.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Roy William Killingsworth; her parents, George W Hall MD and Annie Faust Hall and her sister, Sara Hall Stipe.
Survivors include her son, Daniel William Killingsworth MD (Linda) of Aiken, S.C.; her daughter, Anne Killingsworth Jones (Brock) of Tuscaloosa; and her grandchildren, Daniel William Jones of Florence, Ala., Thornton Watson Jones of Tuscaloosa and Susannah Royce Jones of Tuscaloosa.
Johnie was born on December 16, 1927 in Tuscaloosa County. She graduated from Tuscaloosa High School, and graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics and a Master of Science Degree in Library Science.
She was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Tuscaloosa and was a member of a number of social and study clubs, including Astra Study Club, Jesters Mardi Gras Club, Sybarites, Junior League of Tuscaloosa, and University Women's Club and served as President of The National Society of Professional Engineers' Wives.
The family is most thankful and forever grateful to the loving care she received from the staff of Traditions Way at Capstone Village, Ms. Ethel Taylor, and to Dr. Veranda Melton, Dr. Regina Harrell, and Dr. Brian Wilhite.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Capstone Village, First United Methodist Church of Tuscaloosa or the charity of one's choice.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Roy William Killingsworth; her parents, George W Hall MD and Annie Faust Hall and her sister, Sara Hall Stipe.
Survivors include her son, Daniel William Killingsworth MD (Linda) of Aiken, S.C.; her daughter, Anne Killingsworth Jones (Brock) of Tuscaloosa; and her grandchildren, Daniel William Jones of Florence, Ala., Thornton Watson Jones of Tuscaloosa and Susannah Royce Jones of Tuscaloosa.
Johnie was born on December 16, 1927 in Tuscaloosa County. She graduated from Tuscaloosa High School, and graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics and a Master of Science Degree in Library Science.
She was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Tuscaloosa and was a member of a number of social and study clubs, including Astra Study Club, Jesters Mardi Gras Club, Sybarites, Junior League of Tuscaloosa, and University Women's Club and served as President of The National Society of Professional Engineers' Wives.
The family is most thankful and forever grateful to the loving care she received from the staff of Traditions Way at Capstone Village, Ms. Ethel Taylor, and to Dr. Veranda Melton, Dr. Regina Harrell, and Dr. Brian Wilhite.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Capstone Village, First United Methodist Church of Tuscaloosa or the charity of one's choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 27, 2020.