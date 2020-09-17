1/1
Johnnie Green McGee
Johnnie Green McGee
Northport - Johnnie Green McGee, age 89, of Northport, Ala., died peacefully at home September 16, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Dr. Hayse Boyd and Dr. Lanny Gamble officiating.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel E. McGee; daughter, Joanna McGee Byrd; parents, Gordon and Florence Green; sister, Nolvice Bearden; and brothers, Thomas Green and Bryant Green.
She is survived by her daughters, Patti Brown (Jim), Julie Julian (Phil), and Laura Rice (Bill); son-in-law, David Byrd; brother, Billy Green; grandchildren, Thax Christian, Catlin Christian (Marte), Annah Shelton (Blake), Claire Christian, William Byrd, Richard Byrd, Scott Julian (Jennifer), Kate Tipton (Caleb), Emily Julian, Caroline R. Oswalt (Tyler), and Leannah Rice (Josh Williams); and 18 great-grandchildren.
Johnnie and her husband Sam owned and operated Snappy Service Station in Northport for many years, and we are grateful for all the wonderful employees that they had. Johnnie was a member of First Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa and enjoyed volunteering at Christian Ministry Center. The family is most thankful for the loving care she received from Ramona Wright, Sue Young, Ella Williams, and Janis Junkin. Special thanks to the wonderful nurses and staff of Hospice of West Alabama, especially Clayton Nance. The prayers and support of the members of the Good Samaritan Sunday Class, as well as her many good friends are greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama or the Christian Ministry Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
