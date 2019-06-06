Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Johnnie Morris Obituary
NORTHPORT - Johnnie Morris, age 76, of Northport, Ala., passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing.
Johnnie was preceded in death by her parents, William Wesley Johnson and Ruth Fason Johnson; daughter, Selena St. John; brother, Jack Johnson; sisters, Anita Richardson, Bessie Powell, Charlotte Crossland and Martha Ann Elmore.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy H. Morris; son, Dennis Tate; and two grandchildren.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 6, 2019
