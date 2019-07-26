|
NORTHPORT - Johnnie W. Rice, age 76, of Northport, Ala., passed away July 22, 2019 at Northport Medical Center. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church with Pastor Frank Kennedy, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 26, 2019