COKER - Johnny "Dusty" Smith, age 69, of Coker, Ala., passed away June 5, 2020 at Northport Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Bone Camp Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Gray Smith; daughters, Tonya (Kevin) and Tracie (David); son, Johnny R. Smith; two sisters, one brother, six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.







