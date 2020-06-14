Johnny “Dusty” Smith
COKER - Johnny "Dusty" Smith, age 69, of Coker, Ala., passed away June 5, 2020 at Northport Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Bone Camp Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Gray Smith; daughters, Tonya (Kevin) and Tracie (David); son, Johnny R. Smith; two sisters, one brother, six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
01:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
JUN
14
Service
02:00 PM
Bone Camp Methodist Church
JUN
14
Burial
in the church cemetery
