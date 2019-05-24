|
TUSCALOOSA - Johnny Burdette Phoenix, age 45, of Tuscaloosa, went to be with his Heavenly Father on May 16, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. this Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Mr. Tim Clements, Group Leader of the Sons of Thunder officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.
Johnny was preceded in death by his nephew, Nathaniel Hugh Enriquez Grammer; aunt, Olivia (Yan) Shaaban; Hugh Grammer, Jr.'s wife, Debra Anne (Hudspeth) Grammer; and grandparents, Hugh and Audrey Grammer and Burdette and Mary Smith.
Survivors include his daddy, Hugh Grammer, Jr.; mother, Helen Smith Grammer; sister, April Aleshia Grammer; brothers, Andrew Blake Hudspeth (Jennifer) and Joshua Perry Grammer; nieces, Daeja Leona Grammer, and Lucia Grammer Campos; nephew, Daniel Jacinto Enriquez Grammer; and numerous other family, and friends.
We celebrate the eternal life and miracle that was, is and ever shall be, our dear and special, Johnny Burdette Phoenix. He will be remembered for his kind heart and loving spirit.
"Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also." John 14:1-3
"…to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord" II Corinthians 5:8
Special thanks to the owner and employees of Steve Bryant Drywall & Painting.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sons of Thunder Ministries, 9310 Hwy 69 North, Northport, Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 24, 2019