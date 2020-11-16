Johnny D. ReachJohnny D. Reach was born in Vance, Alabama on September 5, 1944 and died in Tuscaloosa on November 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife Jan Reach; daughters Kelli (Kevin) Wolfe and Kimberly Smith; son Brent Reach; grandchildren Brennan Bowers, Zach Wolfe and Kaylee Smith as well as a host of other relatives. He was preceded in death by parents Grady and Beatrice Reach, and brother Jerry Reach.A short graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Memory Hill Gardens (Skyland Blvd.) Proper face coverings and social distancing are respectfully required. Rev. Jim Robinson, Rev. Robert Ferguson and Rev. Larry Sumrall will officiate. Pallbearers will be Brennan Bowers, Zach Wolfe, Gerald Ferguson, Grady Reach, Chuck Marchant and Garry Gregg. Honorary pallbearers are Walter Powell, Gary Williamson, Bob Colburn, Nick Nichols, Hal Stamps, B.F. Goodrich employees, members of West End Baptist Church in Aliceville, Alabama and friends and family in the Vance, Jena and Ralph Communities.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to West End Baptist Church in Aliceville, Alabama or to the charity or their choice.