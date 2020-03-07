|
DUNCANVILLE – Johnny Lee Patton, Jr., age 59, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away February 25, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Memory Hill Gardens, with Pastor John Bailey officiating and Memory Chapel, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
Johnny was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Lee Patton, Sr.; daughter, Christina Renee Patton; and grandparents, Rettledge and Elmira Snipes, Thomas Patton, and Ethel Pearson.
He is survived by his daughters, Crystal Gayle Walters (Tim) of Duncanville, Ala., and Paige Elizabeth Patton of Brookwood, Ala.; sons, Johnny Lee Patton III (Cassey) of Woodstock, Ala., and Nicholas Lee Patton of Bath, Maine; sister, Tina Robertson (David) of Duncanville, Ala.; brother, Rodney Patton of Cottondale, Ala.; mother, Teresa S. Patton of Duncanville, Ala.; and grandchildren, Cameron Lee Patton, Ashton Cole Patton, Matthew Greyson Patton, Cody Rohe Badgwell, Emery Layne Turner, Kaden Lee Jones, Braxten Wesley Walters, Brianna Renee Walters, Madysin Grace Walters, and Savannah Hope Walters.
Johnny went to Holt High School and Shelton State. He worked at Caine Steel, Hunt Oil, Precision Driveshaft, Tuscaloosa News, Shoney's, Flora Signs, and sold on eBay. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, animals, music, drawing, and collecting coins and baseball cards. He was saved at age twelve at Unity Baptist Church. He loved watching the sun rise and set and he will continue doing that in HEAVEN. He will be truly missed by all of his loved ones.
Pallbearers will be Ashton Patton, Tim Walters, David Robertson, Hunter Wood, Brian Cagle, and Edward Walters.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Kevin Katona, Dr. David Hinton, and Amedisys Home Hospice.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 7, 2020