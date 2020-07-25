1/
Johnny Sam Taormina
1947 - 2020
TUSCALOOSA - Johnny Sam Taormina, age 72, passed away on July 22, 2020 at UAB Medical Center. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Glen Holemon officiating, Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity provider, is honored to be entrusted with final arrangements. Burial, with full military honors, will be held at the Alabama National Cemetery at Montevallo, Ala.
Mr. Taormina was born September 6, 1947 in Hattiesburg, Miss. to the late John Paul and Betty Jean Taormina. He moved to Alabama during his early childhood and later graduated from Bibb County High School. He was a Veteran, and served his country during a 13 month tour in Vietnam, while enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. He worked for BF Goodrich starting in 1981, until his retirement in 2005. He has willingly volunteered his time with local DAV and VA services for 14 years.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Taormina was preceded in death by one brother Jimmy Taormina.
He is survived by his best friend and wife of 49 years, Paula H. Taormina, daughter, Andrea Taormina; and son, Stuart Taormina (Shannon); granddaughters: Lexie Taormina and Olivia Taormina; and step-grandchildren: AJ, Gabby and Izzy James; and one brother, John Paul Taormina, Jr.




Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
2055531430
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
July 25, 2020
I’m So sorry for your loss. Please lean on our God of understanding to get you through this difficult time. My prayers are with your family.
Shannon
