Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Johnny's life story with friends and family

Share Johnny's life story with friends and family

Johnny W. Koenenn

Moundville - Johnny W. Koenenn of Moundville died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Memorial services will be announced later. Final arrangements entrusted to the Rollins' Family and Staff of Rollins' Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store