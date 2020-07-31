1/1
Dr. Jon Emory Sanford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FAYETTE - Dr. Jon Emory Sanford, age 79, a long-time resident of Fayette, Alabama, passed away on July 25, 2020, at Kirkwood by the River Skilled Nursing, after extended illnesses. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, physician, and community servant, Dr. Sanford was passionate about his faith, family, service and caring for all.
A private service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Dr. Sanford is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Mary Anne Thomas Sanford. He is also survived by his children, David Sanford (Jane) of Birmingham, Ala.; Paul Sanford (Donya) of Birmingham, Ala.; and Emily Avery (Tommy) of Fayette, Ala. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, and his siblings.
Dr. Sanford was a Family Physician in Gordo, Ala., from 1968-72. He then relocated to Fayette, Ala., where he practiced until his retirement in 2016. He was an active member of the medical staff of Fayette Medical Center and many other medical organizations during his career. Dr. Sanford was a member of the Fayette Church of Christ, where he served as both a Deacon and Elder for over 40 years.
Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette, directing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home - Fayette
3659 Hwy 171 North
Fayette, AL 35555
1-205-932-8961
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelson Funeral Home - Fayette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved