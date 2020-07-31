FAYETTE - Dr. Jon Emory Sanford, age 79, a long-time resident of Fayette, Alabama, passed away on July 25, 2020, at Kirkwood by the River Skilled Nursing, after extended illnesses. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, physician, and community servant, Dr. Sanford was passionate about his faith, family, service and caring for all.

A private service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Dr. Sanford is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Mary Anne Thomas Sanford. He is also survived by his children, David Sanford (Jane) of Birmingham, Ala.; Paul Sanford (Donya) of Birmingham, Ala.; and Emily Avery (Tommy) of Fayette, Ala. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, and his siblings.

Dr. Sanford was a Family Physician in Gordo, Ala., from 1968-72. He then relocated to Fayette, Ala., where he practiced until his retirement in 2016. He was an active member of the medical staff of Fayette Medical Center and many other medical organizations during his career. Dr. Sanford was a member of the Fayette Church of Christ, where he served as both a Deacon and Elder for over 40 years.

Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette, directing.







