Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
Lying in State
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Northport, AL
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Northport, AL
Jonah Murphy Sr.

Jonah Murphy Sr. Obituary
NORTHPORT - Jonah Murphy, Sr., age 81, of Northport, Ala., passed away August 24, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Northport with Pastor Carlos Calhoun officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 29, 2019
