NORTHPORT - Jonah Murphy, Sr., age 81, of Northport, Ala., passed away August 24, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Northport with Pastor Carlos Calhoun officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 29, 2019