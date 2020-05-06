|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Jonas Burlie "JB" Abrams, Jr., age 92, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away peacefully at his home May 4, 2020. Due to Covid-19 regulations, a private family graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Freddy Williams officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
He was preceded in death by his children, Michael Abrams, Randall Abrams and Jonas B. "Jay" Abrams; parents, Jonas Abrams and Ira Mae Abrams; and sisters, Dorothy Mae Abrams and Mary Cullpepper.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Kelley Abrams of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
J.B. was a devoted husband and Christian. He was loved by all who knew him. He worked over 35 years at B.F. Goodrich. He was a devoted husband to his wife Yvonne for 67 years. J.B. attended Woodhaven Nazarene now Crosspointe and was a fine example of Christian gentleman. There was no person or animal that J.B. wouldn't help. We can all rest assured that he is with his Lord and Savior now.
Pallbearers are Donnie Hallman, Michael Kelley, Nathan Kelley, Charles Fitts, Edward Moon, Tony Montgomery and Steve Jones.
Honorary pallbearers are Brenda Kelley, Donald Hallman, Charles Kelley, and caretakers: Wanda Bailey, Tammy Manning and Amber Wood.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 6, 2020