REFORM – Joseph "J.P." Cox, age 73, of Reform, Ala., passed away June 14, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, Miss. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Patricia Cook Cox of Reform; daughter, Brooklyn Cox Nystrom of Reform; two sons, Gregory Cox of Reform and Roger Cox (Mildred) of Dalton, Ga.; brother, Doug Wooten of Belk.
J.P. was born September 12, 1945 in Chatsworth, Georgia to the late John and Bernice Cox. He was a member of Pickens County Church of Christ and a retired veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from June 16 to June 18, 2019