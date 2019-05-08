|
BUHL – Joseph Charles Brown, age 80, of Buhl, Ala., died May 7, 2019. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Cornelius Cemetery with Bro. David Kelly officiating and Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Pauline Brown; wife, Beth Brown; son, David Samuel Brown; and daughter, Emily Skelton.
Survivors include his daughters, Diane Junkin (Danny) and Linda Rowland (Ron); sister, Virginia Ballenger (Lomax); grandchildren, Jared Junkin (Kristy), Eric Junkin (Megan), Sara King (Tyler), Brandon Rowland (Lori), Olivia, Lucas and Molly Rowland, Matthew Brown (Jennifer) and Weston Brown; 12 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Mr. Brown graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School. He retired from APAC as Shop and Equipment manager. He also worked for the State of Alabama Highway Department.
Serving as pallbearers will be Danny Junkin, Ron Rowland and grandsons, Jared, Tyler, Brandon, Eric and Lucas; and Ronald Anders and Roger Hampton.
Honorary pallbearers are friends in the Buhl community, caregivers, Pat Beck, Jenny Tidwell, Alicia Carvalho, Lana Creekmore, Marsha Jones and Ciarra Ferguson; Dr. Sumathi Puttu, Dr. Bryant and the staff of Comfort Care Hospice and Heritage Nursing Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 8, 2019