TUSCALOOSA - Joseph Charles O'Kelley, age 97, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on March 31, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Landrum O'Kelley; mother, Maude Hall O'Kelley; and brother, T.L. O'Kelley, Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Hallie Held O'Kelley of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; daughters, Susan Elaine O'Kelley of Centreville, Ala., Celia Anne O'Kelley of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and Ellen O'Kelley Moran (Stephan) of Arley, Ala.; son, Thomas Burnell O'Kelley (Laura) of Canton, Ga,; and five grandchildren, Jared O'Kelley, Adam O'Kelley, Caitlin Moran, Lauren Moran and Chase Moran.
Charles was born on May 9, 1922 in Unadilla, Ga., and grew up in Statesville, N.C. After Receiving a B.A. in Botany at the University of North Carolina in 1943 he entered the United States Army Air Force. He trained in Meteorology at the University of Chicago, and then was assigned to a weather reconnaissance squadron. Its mission was taking weather reading over the North Atlantic since ships held radio silence.
After discharge in 1946 he completed an M.A. in Botany at the University of North Carolina. Following that, he received a PhD in plant physiology at Iowa State University in 1950.
He began his teaching career in January 1951 at the University of Alabama. He and Hallie were married in June. Two sabbaticals during the next 35 years were at the University of Wisconsin and John Hopkins University. He retired in 1986 as a Distinguished Research Professor Emeritus.
The next year he was appointed as a Fulbright Scholar to teach for a year in the School of Agriculture at the University of Mauritius.
His lifelong passion for outdoor photography was deepened during the year in Mauritius, and continued for the next 30 years. He and Hallie traveled to many places around the globe to capture images of wild flowers, wild animals, and spectacular landscapes. He branched into quilting using photographs that he digitally printed onto cloth for some of his quilts. He was a member of the West Alabama Quilters Guild for a number of years.
Choral music was another important part of his life. He not only sang with the Chancel Choir at Forest Lake United Methodist Church for over 65 years, but also with the Tuscaloosa Community Singers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forest Lake United Methodist Church - Music Fund or Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 5, 2020