Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph O’Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Charles O’Kelley


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Charles O’Kelley Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Joseph Charles O'Kelley, age 97, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on March 31, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Landrum O'Kelley; mother, Maude Hall O'Kelley; and brother, T.L. O'Kelley, Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Hallie Held O'Kelley of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; daughters, Susan Elaine O'Kelley of Centreville, Ala., Celia Anne O'Kelley of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and Ellen O'Kelley Moran (Stephan) of Arley, Ala.; son, Thomas Burnell O'Kelley (Laura) of Canton, Ga,; and five grandchildren, Jared O'Kelley, Adam O'Kelley, Caitlin Moran, Lauren Moran and Chase Moran.
Charles was born on May 9, 1922 in Unadilla, Ga., and grew up in Statesville, N.C. After Receiving a B.A. in Botany at the University of North Carolina in 1943 he entered the United States Army Air Force. He trained in Meteorology at the University of Chicago, and then was assigned to a weather reconnaissance squadron. Its mission was taking weather reading over the North Atlantic since ships held radio silence.
After discharge in 1946 he completed an M.A. in Botany at the University of North Carolina. Following that, he received a PhD in plant physiology at Iowa State University in 1950.
He began his teaching career in January 1951 at the University of Alabama. He and Hallie were married in June. Two sabbaticals during the next 35 years were at the University of Wisconsin and John Hopkins University. He retired in 1986 as a Distinguished Research Professor Emeritus.
The next year he was appointed as a Fulbright Scholar to teach for a year in the School of Agriculture at the University of Mauritius.
His lifelong passion for outdoor photography was deepened during the year in Mauritius, and continued for the next 30 years. He and Hallie traveled to many places around the globe to capture images of wild flowers, wild animals, and spectacular landscapes. He branched into quilting using photographs that he digitally printed onto cloth for some of his quilts. He was a member of the West Alabama Quilters Guild for a number of years.
Choral music was another important part of his life. He not only sang with the Chancel Choir at Forest Lake United Methodist Church for over 65 years, but also with the Tuscaloosa Community Singers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forest Lake United Methodist Church - Music Fund or Hospice of West Alabama.
Arrangements under the direction of Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -