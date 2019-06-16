Home

Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL
REFORM – Joseph "J.P." Cox, age 73, of Reform, Ala., passed away June 14, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, Miss. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be Monday, June 17, 2019, from 6 - 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Patricia Cook Cox of Reform; daughter, Brooklyn Cox of Reform; two brothers, Gregory Cox of Reform and Roger Cox (Mildred) of Dalton, Ga.
J.P. was born September 12, 1945 in Chatsworth, Georgia to the late John and Bernice Cox. He was a member of Pickens County Church of Christ and a retired veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 16, 2019
