TUSCALOOSA - Joseph Curtis Hargrove, age 95, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died February 16, 2019. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at St. Mark United Methodist Church with Dr. Mark Lacey officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
Curtis was born February 6, 1924, to the late Ida Belle Shuttlesworth and Hope Hull Hargrove of Duncanville. He was preceded in death by his parents; six sisters: Hattie Booth, Bessie Bott, Minnie Black, Ann Judice, Lillian Fikes, and Doris Troutman; and eight brothers: William Cole, Richmond Pearson, Woodrow Wilson, William Brandon, Daniel Alston, Hope Hull Jr., and James Oliver. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Ronnie Keith Terry.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years Mildred Frances Jones Hargrove, his children: Brenda Hargrove Terry, Joseph Jr. (Fran), and Paula Hargrove Harless (Doug); seven grandchildren: Kristin Terry Black (Tab), Kara Terry Huff (Jon), Joseph Hargrove, III (Julia), Mary-Canaan Hargrove Langdon (Bryan), Lauren Harless Hurd (Brian), Jeffery Harless and Juliana Harless; and nine great-grandchildren: Slaton Hargrove Black, Ella Katherine Black, Jackson Huff, Emerson Claire Langdon, Annelise Langdon, Hensley Hargrove, Joseph "Ford" Hargrove, IV, Harrison Hurd, and Elizabeth Ann Hurd, as well as a beloved niece, Karen Troutman LaMonica. Curtis also leaves behind additional nieces and nephews, as well as numerous cousins.
Curtis was a life-long resident of Tuscaloosa County growing up in the Duncanville Community. He attended Holt High School and served in the United States Navy during World War II, receiving an honorable discharge. He returned to the area after the war, living in Northport and Tuscaloosa prior to his death.
Curtis worked in sales for 50 years at Tuscaloosa Chevrolet after leaving Gulf States Paper in 1954.
Curtis was a life-long Methodist and was a charter member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in Northport where he served on the church's founding committee. Until his later years, he was an active member of the Senior Adult Bible Study Class. Through the years, Curtis served in various leadership roles at St. Mark including the Board of Trustees and the Administrative Board. He was also active in the Northport Lions Club and the American Legion.
He was an avid outdoorsman and loved his gardening by sharing his vegetables with many family and friends. His grandchildren will always remember football Saturdays in the shade of Legion Field as family and friends gathered to tailgate at the Hargrove motor home and cheer the Tide on to victory.
Pallbearers will be Tab Black, Joseph Hargrove, III, Jeffery Harless, Jon Huff, Brian Hurd, and Bryan Langdon.
His family would like to thank his doctors and nursing staff at Crimson Village and Eagles Cove at the Veterans Medical Center as well as a special caregiver, Phyllis Snyder.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1421 McFarland Blvd., N., Northport, AL 35476, or in his name.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 20, 2019