TUSCALOOSA - Joseph D. Fleenor, age 62, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Danny Glover will be officiating with Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel directing.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, James Doyle Fleenor; and mother, Cythia Martin Fleenor.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Debra Fleenor; daughter, Lindsey Lewis (Dax); son, Mark Fleenor (Anna); sister, Sharon D. Boyd (Steve); brothers, Mike Fleenor (Cathy), and Stan Fleenor (Char); step-mother, Peggy Fleenor; grandchildren, Olivia Jo Fleenor and Michael Fleenor; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Joe was a loving husband, father, papa, and friend to everyone. He was a 1974 graduate of Tuscaloosa High School and went on to play baseball for the University of Alabama. Joe served on the Tuscaloosa Police Department for 18 years until he retired due to health issues. Through the years, he battled numerous health issues, but never lost the will to fight. He leaves behind a legacy of strength and courage in the face of impossible circumstances, and will be forever missed by his family.
Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Aldridge, Jr., Keith Aldridge III, Allen Aldridge, Brian Fleenor, Albert Canzoneri, Joey Gaignard, Terry Stokes and Peyton Allen.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 21, 2019