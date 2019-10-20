Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
Joseph Hunt, Jr.

Joseph Hunt, Jr. Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Joseph Hunt, Jr., age 82, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away October 17, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 12 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Williamson Cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Alice Hunt, Sr.; and sister, Charlene Hagler.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Jane Hunt of Northport, Ala.; daughters, Teresa Jane Henley (Gordon) and Cynthia Gail Quave (Greg); son, Joe Hunt, III (Tina); grandchildren, Janey Quigley (David), Kevin Quave, Hugh Henley (Katelyn), Russell Quave (Kristian), Cassander Foster and Cody Gower; and great-grandchildren, Addison and Hollis Henley, Kendall Quigley, and MaKaylynn and Riley Foster.
Joe was born in Westville, Ill. as Joseph John Caccia which was translated to Joseph John Hunt. He was a graduate of Tuscaloosa High School and the University of Alabama. Joe was the director of Environmental Health and Safety at the University of Alabama and he retired in 1992 to develop Hunt Farms Subdivision. Joe enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards, playing dominoes, hunting, fishing, and traveling. He was a member of Carrols Creek Baptist Church and a member of Buzzy Oswalt's Domino Club.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Quave, Russell Quave, Hugh Henley, David Quigley, Jimmy Ciotti, Chris Avery and Buddy Massey.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 20, 2019
