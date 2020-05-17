|
GORDO - Joseph Lee Thomas, age 91, of Gordo, Ala., passed away May 14, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Arroyo Grande District Cemetery in California.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis Thomas; son, Dave Thomas; and his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia Lowe Thomas; daughter, Jo Ann Guerrero (Jesse); his son, Dennis Thomas; stepson, Ricky Lowe (Evelyn); sister, Elizabeth McKinley; grandchildren, Mark Armijo, Beverly Armijo and Lisa Trigueiro (Patrick); step-grandchild, Eric Lowe (Megan); great-grandchildren, Meagan Armijo, Ashley Gonzales, Brandon Trigueiro (Alyssa), Kayla Trigueiro and Garrett Trigueiro; step-great-grandchild, Emma Lowe; and great- great-granddaughter, Annalise Trigueiro.
Joseph was born August 9, 1928 in Gordo, Alabama to the late Clarence Thomas and Maggie Thomas. He was a retired truck driver and a United States Army veteran of the Korean War.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 17, 2020