NORTHPORT – Joseph Michael Collins, age 68, of Northport, Ala., passed away at 5:30 p.m. on August 8, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. After a four year battle fighting cancer, he became sick with COVID-19 and lost his battle with life on this Earth and was carried to his heavenly home.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park with Jerry Montgomery officiating and Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation for family and close friends will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. The family asks, if you attend, to please wear a mask and exercise social distancing due to COVID-19.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Lloyd Collins, Sr. and Estelle N. Collins; grandparents, Basil and Trannie Norris and Tom and Willie Collins; son, Noah Michael Collins; and grandson, Daniel Ray Collins.

Survivors include his wife, Deborah Collins; son, Joseph Daniel Collins (Jennifer); grandchildren, Houston Evan Collins, Emma Kay Collins, Joseph Fisher Collins and Samuel Michael Collins; sister, Sharon Ann Hughes (Reggie); brothers, Samuel L. Collins, Jr. (Sandra), Thomas B. Collins (Margie) and Robert W. Collins (Cindy); and half-brother, Jack Wayne Parson (Carolyn).

Mike was a beloved father, brother and "Pop" as he was known to his grandchildren. Mike never met a stranger; he was always friendly and kind. He loved his grandchildren and always took them on vacation with us. He loved all his nieces and nephews.

Mike was a firefighter for 25 years with the Northport Fire Department. He was also a barber at Village Hair Center cutting hair for over 40 years. He had a host of close friends. He will be greatly missed by all.

He was my husband of 45 years and my rock. We both loved and trusted in our Lord Jesus.

Pallbearers will be Randy Collins, Doug Collins, Rodney Lunceford, Dale Duncan, Wesley Collins and Chris Collins.

Honorary pallbearers are DCH Regional Medical Center 1st Floor Intensive Caregivers, Faye Manderson Cancer Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, Ponnie Pool, Charles Tunnell, Danny Fields, Yancey Collins, Shannon Burnett and Shirley Buckalew, Northport Fire Department, Village Hair Center, Andy Collins, Shane Collins and Jimmie Davis.





