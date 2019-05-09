Home

Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Aliceville First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Aliceville First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hogue,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Newborn Hogue, Jr.

Obituary

Joseph Newborn Hogue, Jr. Obituary
ALICEVILLE - Joseph Newborn Hogue, Jr., age 97, departed this life May 6, 2019 at Glen Haven Health and Rehabilitation in Northport, Ala. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Aliceville First Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Stewart and Rev. Charlie Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Unity Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the church service.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Colvin Hogue; his second wife, Lucy Mae Bush Hogue; his parents, three brothers, five sisters, six nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his daughters, Jeannie Cartlidge King and Rebecca Hogue Harshman; step-daughters, Patsy Montgomery, Pam Parham and Peggy Hayes; five grandchildren, Leslie Cartlidge Christian, Leila Cartlidge Lewis (Mark), Russ Harshman, Andy Harshman (Nicole) and Claudia Hall (Jason); six great-grandchildren, Zane Lewis, Joe Harshman, Finley Harshman, Eli Harshman, Eden Harshman, Sam Hall, and 26 nieces and nephews.
Mr. Hogue was born January 31, 1922 in Carrollton, Alabama to the late Joseph Newborn Hogue, Sr. and Pinkie Windle Hogue. He was a member of Aliceville First Baptist Church, a retired mechanic for the Westinghouse Lamp Corporation and a World War II veteran of the United States Navy.
Pallbearers will be Byron Bell, Stan Strawn, Ken Parham, Eddie Parham, Ronnie Robertson, and Kenny Colvin.
Honorary pallbearers are the staff and friends of Pine Valley.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Gary Sinise Foundation http://garysinisefoundation.org/.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 9, 2019
