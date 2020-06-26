TUSCALOOSA - Joseph O'Neal Hinton, 78 years old, known to most as Joe, beloved Father and friend, was called to his eternal resting place on June 22, 2020. Joe entered this world on May 5, 1942 and was a resident of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Ennis, Texas, and finally Northport, Ala. He was the son of the late John and Marguerite Hinton and is survived by his daughter Amy Diane Hinton of Gulf Shores, Ala., and son Tyler Joseph Hinton of Hoover, Ala. Joe married Jane Pennington in 1984, and although the union was not permanent, they remained very close friends and made a strong co-parenting team for their children.

Joe joined the US Air Force, was assigned to Eglin Air Force Base and spent the majority of his service at Shaw Air Force Base. He worked as a hydraulic specialist and aircraft mechanic. He was assigned to Homestead, Fla. during the Cuban Missile Crisis where he oversaw the maintenance of aircraft on base.

After his service was completed, he was discharged with full honors, the final rank of Technical Sergeant and lived the remainder of his life as a private citizen. Throughout his life, Joe was an active campaign member and advisor to several prominent Alabama politicians, including George Wallace and Fob James, and remained deeply connected to local and national politics. Joe was also a very active member of the Alabama Jaycees.

Joe was a lover of aviation, golf, Alabama football, and card-playing. Joe has been a steadfast and active member of the Tuscaloosa Moose Lodge fraternal organization since 2005. Joe was an extremely generous person who loved everybody he met; he would treat anybody as if he knew them an entire lifetime and would give the shirt off of his back to a stranger if it was needed.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North on Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at 4905 AL-69, Northport, AL 35473. Open visitation begins at 2 p.m., with service to follow at 3 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Joe's life. There will be an additional military honorary service held at Joe's final resting place at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Ala., date and time TBD.





