Or Copy this URL to Share

TUSCALOOSA – Joseph Summerville, age 66, died May 19, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Wills' Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Joe C. Wills officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 2 – 5 p.m. at the funeral home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store