TUSCALOOSA - Josephine Moore Scott, age 88, passed away peacefully at Hospice of West Alabama on February 14, 2019 with family at her side. A visitation will be held on February 16, 2019 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Josephine was preceded in death by her son, Bill Terry Moore; Edward Moore, the father of her children; three brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Moore Rittenhouse and Brenda Moore Brooks; granddaughter, April Brooks Howell; great-grandchildren, Abbey and Ben Howell; sisters, Bobbie Jean Gage and Lee Beavers; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She retired after working 25 years with Harco Drug, followed by various sitter jobs. The family thanks Amedysis Hospice and Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 16, 2019