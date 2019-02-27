Home

Charter Funeral Home
2521 Highway 31
Calera, AL 35040
(205) 621-0800
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charter Funeral Home
2521 Highway 31
Calera, AL
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Concord Baptist Church
Fayette County, AL
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Concord Baptist Church
Fayette County, AL
Josephine Oswalt Obituary
ALABASTER - Josephine Oswalt, age 75, of Alabaster, Ala., passed away on February 25, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elzie and Velma Watson; and ten brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Kenneth Oswalt; daughter, Beverly Savage (Steve); son, Randy Oswalt; grandson, Jimmy Savage; sister, Mary Porter (Adron) and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be Randall Porter, Tyler Birkenfeld, Heath Oswalt, Chad Oswalt, Donnie Hewitt and Jimmy Cork.
Special thanks to caregivers, Patricia Colmenares, Paula Styron and Southern Care New Beacon Hospice.
There will be a visitation Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Charter Funeral Home in Calera, Ala. The funeral service will be at Concord Baptist Church in Fayette County on Friday, March 1, 2019, visitation at 12:00 p.m. service to follow at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 27, 2019
