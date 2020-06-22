FAYETTE - Joshua David Keeton, age 29, of Fayette, Ala., died June 17, 2020 at Fayette Medical Center. Services will be 12 noon Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel with Rev. Jay Johnson and Rev. Jerry Norris officiating. Burial will follow in Sand Springs Cemetery with Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at the funeral home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 22, 2020.