Joshua David Keeton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joshua's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FAYETTE - Joshua David Keeton, age 29, of Fayette, Ala., died June 17, 2020 at Fayette Medical Center. Services will be 12 noon Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel with Rev. Jay Johnson and Rev. Jerry Norris officiating. Burial will follow in Sand Springs Cemetery with Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home - Fayette
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Service
12:00 PM
Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home - Fayette
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home - Fayette
707 North Temple
Fayette, AL 35555
205-932-6702
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 20, 2020
RiP Little Cuz. You will be missed
Jay Frost
Family
June 20, 2020
Jay Frost
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved