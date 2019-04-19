|
|
DEMOPOLIS - Memorial service for Dr. Joshua Pat Moore, age 26, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Demopolis, Alabama. Dr. Moore is the son of mother, Raylene Moore, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and father, Pat Moore, and his wife, Terre Moore, of Demopolis, Alabama.
He is survived by his parents, his sisters, Laura Moore Justice and husband, Samuel; Morgan Walters and husband, Clay; and Mary Michael Cowling; and his brothers, John Moore and wife, Shanthy; and Jesse Moore and wife, Morgan; nephews, Elijah Moore, Wells Walters and William Walters; niece, Chappy Newman; fiancé, Cynthia Smith; along with a host of family members and friends that include his dog, Luie (named for UWA's mascot).
He was preceded in death by his nephew, Everett Justice.
Dr. Moore is a graduate of the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine 2019 class with degree to follow. After a transitional year at The University of Georgia, he was to study anesthesia at The University of Central Florida. Numerous people who have known Josh have responded with what a positive impact he has on their life. The range of his influence was the complete gamut of existence from being a listener to an adviser, but the common thread through all transcended tangible things.... love.... exhibited by his loyalty, reliability, faith, encouragement, study partner, true friend, brother, and the comments that form this list goes on.
The family has been comforted by the immeasurable outpouring of love and compassion through phone calls, texts, and personal visits.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Compassion International or the UWA College of Math and Sciences.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 19, 2019