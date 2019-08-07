|
|
BULVERDE, TEXAS - Josie Strubel Lord passed away at the age of 71 on July 31, 2019 due to complications from COPD.
She was born on September 12, 1947 in Birmingham to James Larkin Strubel and Rebecca Jean "Patty" Strubel, and is the daughter-in-law of Jethro Dean Lord, II and June Lord, all of whom preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jethro "Jay" Dean Lord, III; their son, Jethro "Jay-Jay" Dean Lord, IV and wife Catherine Lord; her sister, Jan Strubel Rector; her two grandchildren, Jethro Lord, V and Alyssa Lord; her beloved dog, "Anna", and extended family.
Josie graduated from Montevallo University with a degree in Business Administration.
The family is holding a service near her home in Bulverde, Texas.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 7, 2019